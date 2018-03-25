Danjuma’s call, a weighty evidence of Buhari, APC’s failure, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the call by the former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, that Nigerians should defend themselves against killers, is yet another testimony of the tragic situation which the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dragged the nation.

The party said the retired General’s statement justifies its stand that the Buhari Presidency and the governing APC must be held responsible for our agonizing state, adding that, Nigerians are now daily paying the supreme price because of the failures of a grossly incompetent leadership.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, said the pronouncement, coming from an army general, a former chief of army staff and former defence minister of Gen. Danjuma’s status, is weighty and directly reflects the ugly situation in the country under the APC.

It said the fact that citizens and communities across the country are now resorting to self-defence is also a clear demonstration that Nigerians, across board, have completely lost confidence in President Buhari and the APC.

“It is instructive to recall that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, both former military leaders, army generals and patriots, had earlier raised the issue of unabating bloodletting and pogrom in our country under the APC and the Buhari Presidency.

“Painfully, the APC-controlled Federal Government has not only failed in finding solution but is also contending with allegations of conspiracy and acts that are believed to have emboldened attacks against innocent Nigerians.

“Unfortunately, the Buhari-led APC federal government remains aloof and has failed to take decisive steps that will apprehend the masterminds of

the carnage,” the statement read.

The main opposition party said Nigerians are no longer feeling secured in their land, pointing out the country has assumed a status of killing field where defenceless citizens are despoiled, raped and mowed by insurgents and marauders in Benue, Taraba, Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno, Plateau, Nasarawa, Rivers, Enugu, Kogi among other states.

It expressed worry over what it called the ‘loud silence’ of the Federal Government on the alleged importation of military equipment by APC interests in Kogi State.

“Instead, what we are witnessing are complete government insensitivity, allegations of complicity and compromise of security around soft targets and dishing out of false information, as was the case in Benue, Yobe, Taraba and other states where Nigerians have come under heavy attacks from marauders.

“More intriguing is that the Presidency and the APC Federal Government have refused to come out clear on their roles in the alleged compromising of security in troubled areas, particularly the reported withdrawal of troops from Dapchi prior to the abduction of the

schoolgirls.

“Nigerians are also yet to see the action taken by President Buhari against the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, for flouting the presidential orders that he should relocate to troubled Benue in the heat of attacks on the state.

“Furthermore, the fact that we now have a situation where government confesses to back-channel negotiations with insurgents; hasty offering

of amnesty to marauders and killers, allegations of round-tripping in billions of naira on alleged shady ransom payments and swap deals with

insurgents also leaves much to be desired under the current

circumstances.

“While we restate our call for a UN monitored independent inquest on the security situation in our country, we stand with Nigerians in our moment

of national despair even as we work collectively on our repositioned PDP to end the misrule of the APC and restore our nation to the path of

peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity,” the statement added.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja