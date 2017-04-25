DASUKIGATE : EFCC reveals how former aviation minister got N26m from ONSA

Prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has revealed how the former National Security Adviser (NSA) gave him N26 million in cash.

Victor Ehiabhi, a Police officer at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, at the resumption of trial, informed Justice John Tsoho of an Abuja Federal High Court how he was given the money, on behalf of Kayode.

The witness while being led in evidence by the prosecution counselJohnson Ojogbane, Ehiabhi who was attached to Kayode as his personal security informed of how he was ordered to go get the cash on November 21, 2014.

“On that fateful date, my principal travelled out of town and detailed me to be within town, the gardener and other domestic staffs were also around within the premises of the house.

“One of the gardener named Francis called me on phone and told me that the defendant called him on phone and directed that I should accompany him and another domestic staff named Esther to the NSA office at the villa, and not too long after that, the defendant called me and told me the same.

“While at the venue, the driver and others waited for us in the car, while myself and Esther walked into the building, we identified ourselves as personnel of the defendant, a staff asked who is Victor and I answered him.

“The man brought out a paper and asked me to endorse it on behalf of the defendant with the sum of N26 million indicated on it”, he testified.

After he initially refused to sign the document, he was eventually persuaded to and the cash sum of N26 million was brought to him in N1000 denominations contained in a Ghana must go bag.

He further stated that when Kayode arrived from his trip on the very same day, he applauded and appreciated them for the help they rendered in helping him collect the money.

However, he also said he was thereafter invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was shown the exact document he had signed and he also made statement.

The matter, a five count charge was however adjourned to June 6, 2017 for continuation of trial and cross examination of the witness.