Davido refused to use a condom…Rubbish!

Something has to be clearly wrong with a group of young people who live in a bubble and think the world owes them; point of correction, they think they own the world. Please! Don’t get it twisted, nobody owes you and sadly, you do not own the world. This is my challenge with the social media fed, fame junky, narcissistic group of persons in this demographic.

I honestly have nothing against them, my children belong in this generation, but I am completely out of my depth when foolishness and bad behaviour have become celebrated as a norm.

Before we get to Davido and his many baby mamas and the attendant drama associated with him or with them, let’s take a look for a moment at a fourteen year old , Danielle , whose claim to fame is appearing on a television programme by Oprah’s number one shrink- Dr phil. When I saw the clips again recently, I was pretty incensed that a foul-mouthed, parent disrespecting fourteen year old who is way out of line is suddenly a super star on-line for famously responding to the audience as a bunch of “hoes” when they were laughing at her. Further responding in the worst accent and bad attitude and calling for a street fight, she retorted famously, “cash me outside. How about dah?” And that phrase “how about dah”, becomes an internet sensation? Why do we have to celebrate mediocrity?

Someone should explain this to me- how is this possible? Where are the values? Someone who is abusive on television becomes an internet superstar? Young people should interrogate themselves. The world is certainly coming to an end.

The general get rich quick syndrome continues to dog us as a nation and as such young persons following the lead of greedy and corrupt seniors are trying their best through whatever means to live large, louboutins, luxury yacht and all. Sleeping with Davido, sleeping with a married man on a certain reality TV show, sorting and accepting a lecturer’s offer to be his bed mate are some of the bizarre ways of buying those designer shoes.

In addition, boys now rent out their girlfriends to lecturers as part of sorting. Merde!

Now let’s turn to Davido whose major drama with Dele Momodu and his baby mama (Dele’s cousin- Sophia Momodu) was so wide spread that it became content for a major hit song –Osinachi remix by Humblesmith. I’m in shock that another fame junky Ayotomide Labinjo has put herself in a place for Davido’s newest invectives about how he is not the father of the girl’s child blah blah blah. So in an interview with the Punch Newspapers 2 weeks ago, the young lady said without an iota of shame that she had in fact asked Davido to use a Condom but he refused. That in fact he hated using condoms. Oh wow! So you were in his hotel room as who? Really? Are you his agent or are you his wife?

a) I don’t recall that agents talk about condoms. b) If she were his wife, they would simply have a naming ceremony.

So fellow Nigerians, we should all be ready as a collective, to reject people who are completely illogical and insane in their thoughts and whose sole aim is to make Nigeria look bad. So she asked Davido to use a condom and he refused. Rubbish! She wanted to join the list of Davido’s baby mamas and wide-eyed she did. Now she wants our sympathy. Is she for real? Now that she has succeeded, she should remember that long after Davido’s star has dimmed, she would only be remembered as one of those women of easy virtue, who ambushed Davido into sleeping with her. Condom my big foot!

So you did not use condom? So now suppose you have an STD or even worse? Unprotected sex in 2017. Then she adds for good spanking measure that Davido told her he did not have HIV. Wow! I am truly afraid of young people. Then her interview is explicit with all the sleazy information for all who care to listen in a country of over 100 million people, all listening to your retarded interview.

I am truly saddened. And by the way where are her parents? I hear the mother went to a lawyer-what? Encouraging irresponsible sex by her daughter. I am done!

Eugenia Abu