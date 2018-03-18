The day Lagos hosted the FIFA World Cup trophy

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on the 9th of March 2018, courtesy of the Coca-Cola Company. The most iconic trophy in the sports universe arrived in Lagos from Abuja where it was graciously hosted by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and his esteemed cabinet of Ministers at an event held at Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday 7th March. President Muhammadu Buhari effectively became the second Nigerian leader to touch and lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy™.

The visit to Nigeria is part of the 91 cities and 51 countries destinations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.

Part of those present to receive the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Lagos were His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, who was represented by Dr. Kweku Tandor, the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission; Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF); Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, 1st Vice President of the NFF; Shehu Dikko, 2nd Vice President of the NFF; Gernot Rohr, Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles; Peter Rufai, ex-Super Eagles goal keeper; cultural troupes; members of the public, as well as distinguished members of the media.

Bhupendra Suri, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria and George Polymenakos, Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) represented Coca-Cola, the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.

On behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Tandor, commended the work of the NFF and the Super Eagles coach on the performance of Nigeria’s national football team. He said Coca-Cola’s commitment to football has been recognized by Lagos State acknowledging that the company has been involved in various sports development projects.

In his welcome address, Coca-Cola Nigeria’s Managing Director Mr Suri stated that with the Trophy Tour event, Coca-Cola was inviting fans from across Nigeria to get ready for the highly anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup in which the Super Eagles is expected to make an impressive outing by giving them the opportunity to get up close to the same Trophy that will be presented to the winning country of the tournament in July.

Also commenting at the event, Polymenakos declared, “If Football is the King of Sports, then surely the FIFA World Cup tournament is its crowning glory. It is in this context that the significance of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola can be fully appreciated”.

From the Lagos International Airport, the Trophy proceeded to Eko Hotel where Coca-Cola hosted some of its stakeholders to a VIP viewing dinner. The Trophy was made available for public viewing at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos for football lovers.

Coca-Cola has sponsored the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour as part of its longstanding commitment to football. In Nigeria, the Company supports grassroots football development through its U-17 football tournament COPA Coca-Cola, partners with local government entities to develop community sports infrastructure and provides sponsorships of key sporting events.

Coca-Cola is currently a sponsor and official soft drinks partner of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a partnership that will last five years.

Anthony Nlebem