Debate over Buhari’s letter, a needless distraction- Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has described the ongoing debate over the letter transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as a needless distraction.

Mohammed who was responding to queries by journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said what mattered was the section of the constitution quoted.

“I think it is a needless distraction and just a distraction. The operative sentence is in compliance with section 145 subsection (1) so any other word is irrelevant,” Lai Mohammed said.

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on his travel to the United Kingdom for medical check-up. The letter, read by Senate president Bukola Saraki during plenary on Tuesday, May 9 had said the Vice President will coordinate the affairs of the country in the absence of the President rather than state that he will be in Acting capacity. This has since raised series of debates questioning the motive behind the letter.

President Buhari’s letter dated 7th May, 2017, read in full, “In compliance with section 145 {1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the distinguished Senate that I will be away for a

scheduled medical followup with my doctors in London.

“The length of my stay will be determined by the doctor’s advice. While I am away the vice president will coordinate the activities of the government. Please accept the distinguished senate president the assurances of my highest consideration.”