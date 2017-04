Delta Airline has reported an adjusted pre-tax income for the March 2017 quarter to be $847 million, a $713 million decrease from the March 2016 quarter, primarily driven by higher fuel prices. Commenting on the development, Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer said: “Despite fuel price pressures, the Delta people once again delivered solid results…



