Delta approves construction of more roads

Delta State government has given approval for construction of more roads in the three senatorial districts of the state as part of its efforts to give Deltans motor-able roads.

The state’s commissioner for information, Patrick Ukah, who announced in a post state executive council meeting held in Asaba, said the contracts included the construction of Idheze Bypass to Okpe Isoko in Isoko South Local Government Area and the construction of Agbor-Alidinma Road in Ika South Local Government Area.

Also approved is the reconstruction of failed portions of Ewhu-Orere Road and the construction of Ataiga Street in Ewhu, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Ukah revealed that the construction of Idheze Bypass to Okpe Isoko would provide a shortcut between Idheze and Okpe Isoko and save travel time and enhance evacuation of agricultural produce.

The construction of access road to Agbor-Alidinma will also enhance evacuation of agricultural produce as well as provide access to Agbor-Alidinma and Obiduhon communities, the commissioner said.

He added that the reconstruction of failed portions of Ewhu-Orere Road and construction of Ataiga Street, Ewhu, would link major institutions within Ewhu community, enhance evacuation of agricultural produce and provide access to Orere and other communities on the other side of the Orere river.

The information boss further disclosed that the maintenance of roads in Warri and Effurun were either fully completed or near completion.

He listed the roads to include PTI Road, Alegbo/Ugbolokposo Road, Jakpa Road, Esize Road, Swamp Road and NPA Bypass.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa charged construction firms to increase the pace of work on infrastructural projects in the state.He gave the charge while inspecting various road projects within Asaba Capital Territory.

The road inspected included the Okpanam road and drain projects; the 4.4km Joseph Ebolo and Madonna road and drains project; the 1.6km Ojife Street, Nduka Iloba and Casaloba Street. Other road projects were the 700meters Isioma Onyeobi link road from sand beach through Rapu road to Cable road and the 510 meters Stadium and Cap Wire roads off Nnebisi road in the Asaba Metropolis.

The governor, who said his government was determined to take development to the people of the state despite the economic recession, disclosed that a lot of roads and other projects were either ongoing or ready for commissioning in April.

According to Okowa, “We have about 398 km roads all through the state and so many projects are ready for commissioning now, from the month of April through May we will be commissioning a lot of road and school projects.”

While commending the construction firms handling the road projects on the quality and standard of work, Governor Okowa charged them to speed up work so as to meet the time schedule.

At the Okpanam road project, where drainage construction work was on, the governor stated that the drainage work would be connected and completed before the end of February, emphasizing that the drainage project is very important to the deflooding of Asaba Capital Territory, as it would remove storm water from Asaba.

He stressed that “a lot of work is going on with the drains and l have been assured that in another 10days the drains will be connected. After the connection, we are going to see what happens when the rain comes and how efficiently the drains will carry the water”.