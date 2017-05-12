Dexa continues to improve wellbeing of consumers

In bid of improving consumer’s health a major pain killer company, Dexa Medica, makers of Boska recently, conducted another wave of its Pain Free Day initiative at Trade fair in Lagos to help consumers stay fit during this hard time.

The Pain Free Day initiative was aimed at improving consumers’ health and raising awareness of the risks associated with inadequate care of oneself.

Tunde Ojedokun, Brand Executive Dexa Medica said, “From qualitative findings, we observed that consumers need to be aware of how to take care of themselves, and to know that Boska brand is available to help them stay fit during this harsh economic period”.

‘’ I am confident that Dexa Medica will continue to improve the delivery of quality health care for consumers in the months ahead.

“This Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit as they go about their domestic and work activities,” said ojedokun.

He further said that Boska team provided the opportunity for consumers to see health experts who provided full range of health services for free. This includes free eye glasses for those in need as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects.

Besides rendering free health services, Boska team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties, he added.

Anthonia Obokoh