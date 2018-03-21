Diamond Bank launches #Bankonher campaign

Capital, Capital, Capital! That’s all I need to just start….

It’s safe to say that we can all relate.

Kemi is the most talented girl you’ll ever meet. She’s a designer, make-up pro and even recently she picked an interest in bead making. Her designs are one of a kind. With all these talents, Kemi works as a junior staff in a mid-size IT company in Lagos and earns the sum of 98,000 naira, every month. Like that is not enough, she has to send half of the salary to her mother back home and her siblings in school.

Half of the time, Kemi is daydreaming about starting her own business but the light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t seem so bright.

On one of her many boring days, Kemi settled down to enjoy her dose of daydream. This time It didn’t last. This is because she was startled by an old classmate who snapped her back into reality. They exchanged pleasantries then this old classmate asked the almighty question, “What do you do now?’ Kemi almost took to her heels. How could she admit that this was her one and only job? It took a while, but finally she found her voice and responded thus,‘Well this is my job for now. I’m trying to source for funds to start my own business.”

To her surprise, the old classmate was impressed and probed further. The old classmate didn’t just praise Kemi’s many skills, she shared details of some enticing offers Kemi could jump on, to get a loan. The one that stuck with Kemi was the Personal Loan offered by Diamond bank. Fortunately, Kemi’s salary is paid through Diamond Bank by her employer. To cut the long story short, Kemi got her loan and started her business. She hasn’t quit her job yet but now she puts her free time into good use, and is making some extra cool cash.

