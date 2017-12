Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State recently became a public spittoon after he announced a Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment for his state. Not even a later statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief media attack dog, clarifying that it was not ‘Couples Fulfilment’ but ‘Purpose Fulfilment’, could help matters. Onwuemeodo’s statement justified the creation…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.