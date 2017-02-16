Digital Switch Over: Reps request for details of N10bn tracked by EFCC

…2017 deadline not visible

Federal Government says it has expended N24 billion out of total sum of N34 billion realised from the lease of 2.6GHz bandwidth spectrum to MTN Nigeria in June 2016 on Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue transmission.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information disclosed this while speaking before the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the DSO in Nigeria, chaired by Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna) who noted that the June 2017 deadline seems aggressive and unachievable.

According to him, the balance of N10 billion was tracked by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been recovered and returned to government’s coffer.

The Minister added that the initial N60 billion proposed for the project, is no longer feasible considering the fluctuations in the foreign exchange and inflation.

Mohammed who noted that Federal Government can no longer afford to provide Set Top Boxes (STBs) for each household, unveiled plans to partner with States and Local governments to provide the boxes required for the DSO.

He disclosed that out of the 13 licences issued for manufacturers of Set Top Boxes, only four are currently operational, adding that there is need for Nigerian government would hold a meeting with the governments of Cameroon, Niger Republic, Chad and Benin republic in the bid to fast track the harmonisation process.

To this end, the Ad-hoc Committee demanded for details of the balance of N10 billion tracked by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking earlier, Speaker Yakubu Dogara who declared the investigative public hearing open, vowed that the National Assembly will not condone exploitation of Nigerians as the country transits from analogue to digital broadcasting.

The Speaker who was represented by Ado Doguwa, Chief Whip, alleged that the process was marred by procedural irregularities, inconsistencies and misappropriation of funds generated to facilitate the digital switchover which needs to be thoroughly investigated by the Committee.

“I have heard from different quarters that the digital switch over will re-position the broadcast landscape architecture in Nigeria.

“The National Assembly, with its responsibilities of representation will neither condone acts inimical to the development of the country nor allow Nigerians to be unduly exploited,” he said.

While stressing the need to avoid Nigeria being turned into dumping ground for all forms of digital equipment, Dogara harped on the need to investigate the sale of the harvested Bandwidth to MTN; concession of the GUI value added services to Inview Tech Ltd of United Kingdom and ascertain whether the aggregators that were paid billions of naira to supply over 20 million Set-Top Boxes are capable of meeting the deadline.

In his remarks, Sunday Katung, chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee observed that while the pilot phase of the process has been launched in Jos and Abuja, many Nigerians remain unaware of the expectations of the DSO.

“A caution is required here to avoid being victim of our own exaggerated competence…

“Haven missed the deadlines twice, it is important that the DSO transition in Nigeria should not be a political expediency as it is currently viewed, but should be thoroughly reviewed and implemented, taking into the view our current economic realities,” Katung urged.