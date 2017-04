The International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based think tank reports that digitalisation is increasingly having an impact on energy systems, bringing both the potential for substantial efficiency and system improvements and raising new policy issues. It was the focus of a recent two-day workshop organised by the IEA that brought together more than 120 global…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.