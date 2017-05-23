Revenue shortfall pushes FG’s fiscal deficit to 12-month high The Federal Government of Nigeria’s fiscal deficit ran at a 12-month high in the month of... Exclusives May 23rd, 2017 in

Fourth Mainland Bridge suffers setback as investors pull out A fresh journey towards the realisation of the long anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge is starting,... Exclusives May 23rd, 2017 in

Nigeria’s cocoa, other exports to Europe at risk due to non-signing of EPA Export products from Nigeria to Europe especially cocoa, may be at risk of higher prices from other... Exclusives May 23rd, 2017 in

Workers accuse NHIS boss of reckless spending Workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) have risen against their executive... Exclusives May 23rd, 2017 in