Are you ready for an audit of your company in key jurisdictions? Will this result in double taxation, interest, and penalties? This PwC article deals with some of the most common threats to taxpayers in transfer pricing audits. International taxation issues have been a top priority in the political agenda in recent years. The integration…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.