Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on sacrificial love at Christmas

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy, Yussuff Lasun have called on all Nigerians especially Christian faithfuls to extend sacrificial love to their neighbours especially the underprivileged as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement to mark Christmas, Dogara said the Lord Jesus Christ was an embodiment of sacrificial love to the point that He gave His life for the redemption of mankind.

The Speaker further stated that when Nigerians begin to exhibit unconditional love to one another, the impact will bring about a positive change that will lead to unity and development which will move the nation forward.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, let us all remember that it is a time to spread the love of Christ with family, friends, neighbours and the underprivileged in the society.

“We should bear in mind that the greatest command Jesus gave to his followers is to love one another. Not only does this have spiritual benefits, it will also make Nigeria a better place because love overcomes all things including hatred, violence and other vices,” Speaker Dogara said.

On his part, Yussuff Lasun, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who facilitated with Nigerians across the country, urged Christians across the country to reflect on the birth of Christ and imbibe His preaching on peace and love.

“I rejoice with all Nigerians in general and every Christian family in particular as we celebrate another Christmas in the land of the living and I pray that the joy associated with the season will be your portion

“The belief generally is that the joy of Christmas is not limited to His unprecedented and miraculous birth, but His personality and activities which gave credence to His birth.

“The celebration of Christmas by Christians all over the world is built even more on the triumph of His death and resurrection that gave meaning to His birth because it was His resurrection that gave us hope against every hopeless situation,” Lasun said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Wole Oladimeji.

Lasun however urged Nigerians irrespective of their religion inclination learn how to tolerate and live together as one indivisible entity.

He urged Christians to pray for the peace and progress of the country as these will automatically translate to progress and growth of the nation.

Deputy Speaker also appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari the needed support in his efforts at combating corruption and Boko Haram.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja