Dogara seeks end to quackery in engineering profession

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday called for deliberate efforts toward eliminating quackery in the engineering profession.

As provided in the Engineers (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. E11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, government through Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is empowered to regulate the practice of engineering I’m all aspects and ramifications in Nigeria.

The legislative framework also confers on the Council the powers to enforce the registration of all engineering personnel (i.e. Engineers, Engineering Technologists, Engineering Technicians and Engineering Craftsmen) and consulting firms wishing to practice or engage in the practice of engineering.

Dogara who expressed the concern over the spate of building collapses, poor state of Nigerian roads roads and failing machines, among others, however harped on the need to put necessary machineries in place towards santising the profession.

“Unfortunately, engineering has been infiltrated by quacks and the term ‘engineer’ has been ascribed to all kinds of persons with a tool or wearing a helmet. The resultant effect is that our lives are put at risk by collapsed buildings and potholed roads as well as failing equipment and machines, among others.

“Today, engineering failures have not only brought financial and economic costs to our country, they have also imposed heavy social costs on us. Worse still, there appears to be no internal mechanism to deal with these ugly developments.

“Therefore, with an ever-increasing need to respond to emergent challenges and align with global best practices, it has become imperative to amend the COREN Act,” the Speaker noted.

While urging participants to make meaningful contributions into the ongoing amendment, he beckoned on the Executive arm of government to take advantage of the public hearing to “make vital inputs into the bills rather than wait for them to be passed before raising objections which is disruptive to national development and growth of the democratic process.”

He observed that the proposed bill is “very critical because it underscores the importance the House of Representatives places on professionalism.

“The amendment seeks to promote and ensure the highest standards of professionalism in engineering practice in Nigeria. It is not in doubt that the engineering profession is central to development itself as it touches our daily lives in many ways. As a matter of fact, I doubt that life itself will be in existence without engineering, which in itself is a collection of many professions. But like every other human endeavour, it requires regulation to improve its effectiveness and promote its advancement,” Dogara observed.

On his part, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, pledged commitment towards addressing major challenges facing the road subsector saying: “I have decided to put a smile on the face of Nigerians before I leave office.”

He said: “the level of infrastructural development across the three ministries that will take place before I leave office will put a smile on the faces of all Nigerians.”

In his remarks, Kashim Ali, COREN President lamented that the most disturbing challenge facing the Council is registration of Engineering firms has been limited to engineering consulting firms.

“As a result there’s total absence of COREN oversight on other organizations engaged in Engineering works and Services in Nigeria, which includes construction companies, engineering industries and manufacturing companies.

In his presentation, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former Board of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), canvassed for appointment of registered engineers into relevant political offices such as Ministers, noting that engineering services are “indispensable but I don’t understand why engineers are not made Ministers.

“In the Ministry of Health, we have a medical doctor as Minister and why is it that now we don’t appoint engineers in their rightful position.

“In 1960 the Parliament had no engineers so politicians were given appointments meant for engineers but today the situation remains same.

“I am retired now, I can’t become a Minister again but engineers should be given their rightful place because they will do the job better,” Iwuanyanwu urged.



KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja