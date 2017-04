Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Saturday emphasised the need to deal with illiteracy for Nigeria to achieve progress. Dogara made the call while commissioning blocks of Class Rooms, named after him in Duka Wuya Special Primary school, Gwale Local Government Area, Kano State. While commending the Member representing Gwale Federal constituency,…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.