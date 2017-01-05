Don’t Focus on Import Taxes, Focus on Local Local Production

The rate hikes are designed to support import substitution policies by the government and also raise revenues. By taxing imported rice and sugar for instance, the hope is that imported commodities becomes more expensive and thus demand shifts to local rice substitutes boosting local production and sale of rice and creating local jobs.

In a reports by the International Food and Policy Research Institute by Xianshen Dia & Kwabena Brempng in 2012, Production costs in Nigeria for rice were calculated at 39% of total value chain and 1.7 times higher than Thailand. The paper further states that “doubling rice import tariff rate (to 100%) only modestly raises domestic rice production and at a tariff rate of 400%, rice production only increases by less than 20%”

A way forward is a massive investment in of key rural agriculture zones. Agriculture in Nigeria is still manual and rainfed, transport of harvest to key markets is still sub-optimal and inefficient….modern storage infrastructure are insufficient, commodity markets nonexistent, all these must be addressed.

To boost local production…the Federal and State governments have to coordinate better with specific responsibilities.There has to be a firm strategic handshake between Ministries of the Federal government, for instance, take rice, Works and Power Ministry should build rural access roads and power schemes to facilitate local processing, Agriculture Ministry provides improved seeds, Finance Ministry creates a private sector run commodities exchange and Private Equity funding for rice mills, Transport Ministry links Kebbi rice markets by rail to the rail grid, Water Ministry secures irrigation assets etc these direct intervention drops local costs and support the sector, improving yield, only then can the Trade Ministry imposes tariffs on imported rice.