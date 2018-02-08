Don’t reverse residency tax rule, OGIRS tells NASS

Having considered the socio-economic benefits inherent in the remittance of tax, especially Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) by the employers of labour to the state where such workers reside instead of where the labour work, Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has urged the National Assembly not to entertain the proposed bill that seeks to redefine Residency Tax Rule.

The appeal not to entertain proposed bill tagged, “Redefining Residency Tax Rule” was made in Abeokuta during a courtesy visit of members of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) on Thursday.

Adekunle Adeosun, Chairman of OGIRS, requested the National Assembly to have a serious rethink over the bill seeking the consideration and debates on redefining Residency Tax Rule, saying it was always beneficial to the economy and pushy to the government to invest more in critical infrastructure and provision of essential services if taxes were remitted to state where workers live and not work.

He however, tasked Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to help the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), Joint Tax Board and Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) fight the move to redefine existing Residency Tax Rule, just as he requested CITN to further create awareness on tax payment in order to encourage more people to pay taxes.

Adeosun said, “We do need it, there is a very poor awareness and enlightenment on tax payment in the country and it is now clear to everybody that we need to do more on awareness, and government must be transparent in tax collection and should invest massively in infrastructure and provide essential services like we are doing in Ogun state.

“People don’t trust government because it seems some are not transparent and accountable to the people. We must also tell people reasons why they must file their tax returns as and when due. We must create awareness on the incentives available for prompt and right filing of reports.”

Corroborating Adeosun on the move not to redefine existing Residency Tax Rule, Olugbenga Akinfenwa, Director, Strategy and Planning said, “the Residency Rule on tax dwells on payment of tax to where you live, where you can enjoy essential social amenities provided by government and not where you work, but to reverse it now, I consider it improper, it is advisable that we raise our objection against it.”

Speaking earlier, Ikemefuna Ede, CITN President, disclosed that the members of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria came on courtesy visit to OGIRS in order to intimate the Revenue Board on the inauguration of CITN Ota and District on Friday which brings the number of CITN Districts in the State to two and in the country to 33.

Ede, who was represented by Adesina Adedayo, Deputy Vice President of CITN, also informed the Board of 20th Annual Tax Conference scheduled to hold from 8th to 11th May, 2018 at the Nigerian Airforce Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja with the theme, “Institutionalizing Taxpaying Culture in a Developing Economy”, adding that CITN is working towards encouraging persons and taxable entities to imbibe a taxpaying culture.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta