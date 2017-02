The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office, said it sealed 27 filling stations for selling above government’s approved pump price of N145 per litre in the state. Bassey Nkanga, the Operations Controller of DPR, gave the figures on Saturday in Eket when Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) officials, visited the department….



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.