Dutse Greater Water Project to commence this year – Commissioner

The Jigawa Government on Tuesday said that work on the N9 billion Dutse Greater Water project would commence in 2017.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Dutse.

He decried a situation, where the state capital is being confronted with water scarcity, describing it as unacceptable to the present administration.

The commissioner said that Dutse was situated in a rocky terrain, which made it difficult to access water like other places in the state.

He said that due to this peculiar problem, the state government would draw water from Hadejia Jamare River Basin through Sintilmawa, which is about 50 kilometers away to Dutse.

Hannun-Giwa expressed the determination and commitment of Gov. Muhammad Badaru to solve water challenges in the state capital.

He disclosed that in the last one and half years, the government had constructed 1,100 hand pumps across the state.