Ease of doing business: Reps pass 2 out of 15 economic bills

The House of Representatives is expected to transmit two legislative frameworks which scaled through third reading to the Senate for concurrence.

The Committees’ reports on the two bills namely: Federal Competition & Consumer Protection bill and Secured transactions in movable assets bill were adopted during the Committee of the Whole last week.

The two bills were part of the 15 legislative frameworks classified by the leadership of the National Assembly as essential to ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Stakeholders drawn from the organised private sector (OPS) and development partners who participated in the one-day National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja in January 2017, had stressed the need for expedite action on these bills, as a way of boosting the country’s World Bank rating on

Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

Other 13 bills already gazetted by the House and at various stages of consideration are: National Transport Commission bill 2015; National Roads Funds bill 2015; Federal Roads Authority bill 2015 and Nigerian Postal Commission bill, 2015; Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority bill 2015; National Inland Waterways Authority bill 2015; Petroleum

Industry Bill 2015; Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency bill 2015; National Development Bank of Nigeria bill; Franchising bill; Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2004 (Amendment) bill and Investments &

Securities Act (Amendment) bill as well as Land Use Act.

Except for the Land Use Act which has not been introduced to the House, other bills are at either second reading or referred to the Committee for further legislative action.

Specifically last Thursday, the House received the report on the bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the National Transport Commission as an independent multi-modal transport sector regulator for the regulated transport industry and for other matters connected therewith.

According to the bill progression document seen by BusinessDay, the Federal Road Authority (Establishment) bill, 2015 sponsored by Gideon Gwani on the 13th August 2015, was ‘negatived’ on the floor of the House on the 28th January, 2016.

Also laid before the House during Thursday plenary was the report on the bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act, 2004 and to re-enact the Nigerian Railway Act, for the establishment of the Nigerian Railway Authority; the establishment of a framework and private sector participation in the provision of rail services and

infrastructure and provide for the regulation of the railway

Meanwhile, the bill which seeks to amend the Public Procurement Act, 2004 penultimate week passed through third reading on the floor of the House.