East/ West Road: FG drags 30 contractors to EFCC

The Federal Government Wednesday said it is dragging 30 contractors to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) over the poor state of jobs on the East West road.

This is just as it announced that Federal Executive Council approved a whopping N16b for the completion of the head office building of the Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The project, according to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usanni, will be completed in 52 weeks.

But responding to question on the necessity of the project, despite the poor state of the East/ west road and huge debt of N30b hanging over government as part of its liability to the contractors, the Minister blamed the state of the road project on poor planing as according to him ” the road had been messed up from inception, and was naturally designed to fail by all the agreements and designed concepts that we met on ground”

“Right now I have gotten some of these contracts and I’m sending them to the EFCC, not just for the east west road. I have got a minimum of 30 to 30 contractors that I am sending to EFCC.”

He stated that private consultants have been engaged to review the whole cost

According to him ” So that some contractors will obviously refund money for which the present cost will be discounted”

“So when you see contractors ganging up and publishing things against me, you should know the foundation. But as far as I am here I will do something that I feel is right.”

He however assured that the current administration was making sure that things are in order so that the project can be delivered on time

“The project started more than a decade ago and in 24 months we have made the progress we have made on that project, correcting even the construction deficits in the area, then I think you should be able to appreciate what we are doing”

” You talk of N16 billion as if it is so relevant in completing the east west road, I wish to tell you that the outstanding certificate on the east west road amount to N30 billion”

The Minister noted that when put side by side, the road is not a substitute.

“Two of them are essential infrastructure projects that must go on, so it doesn’t mean that if we put that money on the east west road then it satisfies the needs of housing the NDDC.”

“The Niger Delta region has a prime position in our preference to develop the area and so there are no substitutes. So even if we are not going to do the NDDC headquarters it doesn’t mean we will complete the east west road. They are all important and I want you to get that into your mind” he said.

The project which is as awarded in 2006 by former President Obasanjo had remain in the limbo with as low as N6b allocated to it in the current ( 2017 ) budget.

Uguru announced that the government has spent about N300 billion on the east west road, adding that ” yet the project has not made much progress”

“I am doing a review of the entire contract of the east west road because, without that nothing will ever happen on that road talkless of completion”

“If you have spent N300 billion and you are where you are then… the design, negotiations, contract everything is wrong”

“You designed a project of that nature and give it a lifespan or seven years and then no designs in some sectors and yet you are attributing cost to it”

“So by what means did you have the elements of costing. These are verifiable facts at any time.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja