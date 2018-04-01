Easter: Pray for Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls’ safe return, peace in Nigeria – Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has urged Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations to pray fervently for the country to overcome the socio-economic challenges currently confronting it.

This is contained in the governor’s Easter message, issued in Ibadan, by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji.

The governor called on Christians to pray for the restoration of peace and tranquility in all the trouble spots across the country, particularly in the North-East.

Ajimobi asked the faithful to particularly remember to pray for the safe return of the last Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls still under Boko Haram captivity.

He said that it was only in an atmosphere of love, togetherness and renewed commitment to the country’s unity that the people could attain the much-desired greatness.

The governor appealed to the masterminds of terrorism, insurgency, militancy, kidnappings and other acts creating unnecessary tension among the citizenry to embrace amnesty and drop their arms.

He said: “Violence and criminality are ill winds that blow no one any good. There is no religion that is in support of taking people’s lives under whatever guise.

“Therefore, we must put immediate stop to all acts of terrorism, insurgency, militancy and kidnappings in all parts of the country. I’m appealing to the perpetrators to take advantage of the amnesty being offered them and drop their arms.

“We should all be promoting activities that will further enhance our peaceful co-existence and unity as a people. It is only under this atmosphere that our dear country can achieve the much-desired greatness.”

The governor urged Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ who he said offered himself as a living sacrifice for the redemption of mankind.

While congratulating Christians on the successful completion of the 40-day fasting, Ajimobi enjoined them to use the occasion to reflect on the essence of the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ, as well as the opportunity it offered them to be closer to their Creator.

“Easter is not about wining and dining alone. Rather, it is an occasion to realise that we need to love one another as exhibited by God who, out of His love for mankind, offered Jesus Christ to die for our sins and to give life more abundant,” he said.

“Let us eschew all divisive tendencies, violence and other things that are antithetical to the teachings of Jesus Christ, which centred on love and compassion for one another,” he urged Nigerians.

Akinremi Feyisipo