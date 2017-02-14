Edo FRSC impounds 69 vehicles for speed limiter violation

The Sector State Commander , Mr Samuel Odukoya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Odukoya told NAN that the vehicles were impounded since the enforcement of the speed limiter commenced; adding that the order to impound the vehicles was secured through a mobile court that was constituted by the corps.

He said that the mobile court prosecuted the drivers of 85 other vehicles, while 16 others were discharged.

He also disclosed that 917 vehicles were stopped during the period, with 236 vehicles booked and 174 out of the number cautioned, across the 10 routes of the command.

Odukoya further told NAN that between Feb. 6 and Feb.12 the command secured 59 convictions out of 85 prosecutions, while 16 vehicles were discharged.

He disclosed that this was out of the 467 vehicles stopped within the period.