The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated a nine-man committee to oversee the N500 million Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) initiated in alliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to de-risk investments in agriculture in the state. Obaseki inaugurated the committee headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Prince…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.