Edo Govt. seeks international organisations’ cooperation on illegal migration

The Edo State Government on Monday appealed for cooperation from the comity of nations and international organisations in tackling illegal migration and human trafficking.

Solomon Okoduwa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

NAN reports that no fewer than 2,910 returnees were evacuated from Libya to Nigeria between November 2017 and February 2018.

Okoduwa said that the state government was making efforts to address the causes of illegal migration and human trafficking with a view to curbing them.

“We are currently embarking on a massive awareness campaign in the media on the causes.

“We have also taken the campaign to the streets, markets, churches and schools; where we intend to sensitise the people on the dangers associated with illegal migration,’’ Okoduwa said.

He, therefore, called on the international community to collaborate with the state government in curbing the menace and reduce the scourge.