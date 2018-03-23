Edo partners NCC on job creation, broadband penetration

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, says his administration is ready to partner the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on job creation for youths in the state.

Obaseki said this during a courtesy visit to the NCC headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The governor said, “My administration is also seeking collaboration with the NCC to boost broadband penetration in Edo State. We are expanding areas we can deploy Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve broadband penetration in the state.”

He explained that his administration was ready to work with the NCC and other stakeholders in the telecoms industry to support service providers and other investors in the state, noting, “This collaboration will assist service providers in Edo State to extend their services to the remotest towns and communities.”

The governor said, “The key driver of our vision to transform Edo State is to deploy ICT infrastructure and knowledge to enhance economic growth and prosperity for Edo people. My administration is focused on the use of technology and provision of telecoms infrastructure to create jobs for youths.

“Part of the vision is to engage youths in productive ventures and provide employment opportunities for them. We are also exploring ways to deploy the use of ICT to engage youths. Our aim is to discourage youths from engaging in human and drug trafficking.”

According to Obaseki, the state government will work with the NCC to address the challenges faced by the telecoms industry in the state and assured, “My administration will work with the NCC to resolve several issues confronting stakeholders in the state, which include; the right of way for telecommunication infrastructure, multiple taxation and regulation.”

The state government will work with telecoms operators in the state to resolve conflicts with members of local communities to allow operators access to infrastructure within safety and other regulations.