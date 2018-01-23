EFCC closes case against Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, closed its case against cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Azibaola Robert and wife, Stella, who are standing trial over alleged $40m contract fraud.

The EFCC had charged them with a seven-count criminal charge alongside their firm, Oneplus Holdings Limited before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

After the cross examination of the 10th prosecution witness , David Nkpe, by the defendants’ counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), the prosecution counsel, Francis Jigbo, who stood in for Sylvanus Tahir, said Nkpe was their last witness , adding “My Lord at this point, we intend to close our case after calling the 10th witness.”

Earlier, Nkpe, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said under cross examination that a document which he read out in the open court, on the award of contract to the defendants’ firm, from the office of the National Security Adviser, was genuine.

The letter was admitted in evidence.

Uche also asked the witness to read out another letter in the open court. The letter, written by Robert’ firm, bordered on the security challenge in the Niger Delta region and South South zone of the country then, which the National Security Adviser relied on to award the contract to the firm. The defence counsel also tendered it as exhibit and court admitted it in evidence. This after the witness admitted that the letter was also genuine.

Uche told the court that the defendants wished to file a ‘no-case-submission’ on the next adjourned date.

“The defendants will be filing a no case submission before adopting our addresses.We are making a no case submission and will be asking the court to dismiss prosecution’s case for inability to prove a prima facie case against the defendants. Right the first without the last none has make any prima facie case against the defendants ”

The court consequently adjourned till March 29 for continuation of hearing.

Recalled that Robert, a former human rights activist , a lawyer and cousin to Jonathan, was arrested on the 23rd of March 2016, and arraigned before Justice Dimgba of the Federal High Court after spending over 90 days in EFCC custody.

Azibaola and his co-accused are facing trial on a 7-count charge of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption

They were alleged to have diverted $40m meant for the supply of Tactical Communication kits for Special Forces which was transferred from the Account of the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to the domiciliary account of their company One Pius Holdings.

Felix Omohomhion, Abuja