EFCC confirms attack on Magu’s House

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday confirmed an attack on the property of the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, which unfortunately resulted in the death of a security official.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10pm on December 12, 2017, for the second time this year, where they murdered a police sergeant on duty, during the second of such attack on the same farmhouse.

Uwujaren said “While the Commission will not speculate on the motives for the attack or the sponsors, it wishes to state that the EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu will not be deterred in its mission of ridding Nigeria of corruption.”

Meanwhile , the scheduled arraignment of Justice Mohammed Yunusa, a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, was said to have suffered a setback on Wednesday, as the prosecution was informed that the case file had been sent for re-assignment.

Justice Yunusa is to face trial for a 3-count charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice and corruption preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Yunusa Mohammed Nasir, between February and September, 2015 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a public official to wit: a Judge of the Federal High Court attempted to pervert the course of justice by engaging in constant private and confidential telephone communication with Rickey Tarfa SAN, counsel to the applicants in: (1) Suit No. FHC/L/CS/714/2015 between Mr. Adewale Adeniyi v EFCC & 2 Others, (ii) Suit No. FHC/L/CS/7 15/20 1 5 between Rena Prestige Industries Ltd & Anor. v. EFCC & 2 Others, (iii) Suit No. FHC/ L/ C S/ 7 1 6 / 2 0 1 5 between Hair Prestige Manufacturing Nigeria Ltd & 3 Others v EFCC & 2 Others during the period you presided over the said suits as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.”

Another count reads: “That you, Yunusa Mohammed Nasir, on or about the 14th May, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a Judge of the Federal High Court agreed to receive the sum of N1,500,000 (One million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) paid into your UBA Plc Account No. 1005055617 by Esther Agbo, staff of the firm of Rickey Tarfa & Co. in order to afterwards give decisions in favour of the chambers of Rickey Tarfa & Co. in cases handled by the said chambers before you as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.”

The EFCC was informed by a Clerk to the Judge that the case file had been returned for re-assignment.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja.