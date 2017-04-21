EFCC may declare Ex-Commissioner wanted over N6bn discovery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it may declare a former Commissioner of Local Government in Niger wanted after a further N2 billion was traced to his UBA account by the agency.

EFCC sources on Friday in Abuja said that the‎ ‎discovery brought to N6 billion, funds traced to accounts held by the politician and companies linked to him.

The Commission had some weeks ago traced N4 billion to two accounts in GTBank, both linked to him. ‎

The first account belongs to Sadiq Air Travel Agency Ltd. and the second belonged to him.

Sources at the Commission, however, said that the politician who was a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 election has been elusive.

“He is on the run and all efforts to track him down have been futile. The next option left for the Commission is to declare him wanted,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that investigations so far pointed in the direction that the funds were siphoned from the Local Government Joint Account of Niger.

It said that the Commission desperately wanted the politician so as to confront him with the available evidence.

The source said that the former commissioner is believed to rake in a monthly interest of over N33 million on the fixed deposits.