Ekiti govt tasks private hospital owners on data collection

Ekiti State Government has directed owners of private health institutions to ensure adequate data collection in order to enable proper planning and implementation of policies.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti during an interactive meeting with representatives of Private Health Practitioners in the state, the State Commissioner for Health, Olurotimi Ojo described the prevailing situation where government depends exclusively on data and statistics generated from government and health institutions as worrisome and deplorable.

Ojo ,a medical doctor lamented that lack of adequate and reliable data do not only hamper proper planning but also constitute a major hindrance for developing nations in accessing supports from donor agencies and development partners.

He stressed that effective collaboration among State owned and Private Health Institutions with the State Ministry of Health would assist in eradicating the activities of quacks in the state.

The Commissioner who urged health practitioners to maintain clean and hygienic environment in their various facilities to forestall outbreak of communicable diseases, assured that the recently signed State Health Insurance laws would guarantee improved Health care delivery in the state.

Akinremi Feyisipo