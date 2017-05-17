Eko Kings on course to win CBL Championship- coach

The Continental Basketball League May Madness Tournament is getting more exciting with fun and fine basketball displays by participating teams at the indoor sports hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium

At the match played on Sunday night, high-flying Lagos based side Eko Kings had to fight till the final whistle to earn a slim victory over visiting Abidjan Raiders from Abidjan.

Speaking after the tension soaked game, Mark Hill, Point Guard for Eko Kings attributed the victory to team performance.

“Together as a team, we played very well, although we made some mistakes, but we came back into the game,” Mark said

He is optimistic his side has what it takes to win the CBL championship.

“ I feel excited and I think we could get better and win the championship and not just winning a game.”

He noted that the team need to do more practices and physical work on to improve n their subsequent games.

“ We need to practice more as a team, this is our fifth day together, so we need to get a good chemistry and win the championship.”

Egyptian power forward player, Ewida Mohamed on his part said the Eko Kings should be focused on their next games.

“ We must focus in winning all the games”

He spoke about his feelings in playing for Eko Kings.

“The competition is very good, physically, mentally and the coaches are doing a very good job.

“There are some good players who are physically strong and we are competing with them, but we will do our best to deliver win the CBL championship.”

Ayo Bakare, Head Coach of Eko Kings admitted it was a close game for both sides but expressed happiness that his side won on the night.

“ It was a difficult and competitive game and we are happy we won; either side could have won the game,” he noted.

Abidjan Raiders is a very good team and they gave us everything we could handle.

Coach Bakare expressed optimism on the success of the CBL May Madness Tournament

“It’s a great tournament with great organization with top class scheduling and the teams are good and it’s a very enjoyable experience.”

Commenting on the quality of play by the teams, Bakare rated the players and the coaches high.

“ Its good, don’t forget these teams are going to get better with every games, most of these teams have practiced just few days and they still can come here and execute at the level they are executing now; it’s a great credit for them and the coaches of these teams, so expect things o get even better.

“ The CBL is a development from the Africa Basketball League (ABL), CBL is more organsed and better; the quality of the game is much higher. They have better understanding on how to craft the tournament.

He promise that EKO Kings fans that his team will continue to put smiles on the faces of the supporters.

“ We will continue to do our best, we respect all our opponents and fear no one.

The tournament, which started on The 12th of May, will end June 4.

The May Madness Tournament is not just about basketball; it’s more than a game as the best African entertainers also perform during half-time shows.

