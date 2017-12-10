Ekweremadu congratulates new PDP NWC, says no time for honeymoon

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has tasked the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) to get down to work immediately as there is no honeymoon for them.

The PDP lawmaker also commended party faithful for a credible and hitch-free national convention, noting that the party had lived up to its name.

He stated this in a congratulatory message to the newly elected PDP NWC.

In a statement on Sunday by Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate, Ekweremadu described the exercise as free, fair, credible, transparent and democratic.

“The PDP has set an example, which other political parties will have to emulate to deepen the nation’s democracy.

“Importantly, I believe that 2019 is a comeback year for the PDP because distraught Nigerians look up to our great party. However, there is a lot of work to be done and party faithful expect members of the new NWC to hit the ground running because they have no luxury of a honeymoon.

“We expect them to start the process of galvanising party faithful to reposition the PDP and mobilise Nigerians towards building a Nigeria of our dreams,” Ekweremadu said.

The lawmaker urged party members and Nigerians to support the PDP NWC to deliver on its mandate.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja