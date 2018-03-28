Electoral Act amendment: Reps probe $30,000 bribery allegation

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate allegations bothering on $30,000 bribery allegation leveled against State Governors, Ministers and Members of Parliament on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, 2010.

The resolution was passed sequel to adoption of a motion on ‘breach of privilege,’ on a media report which accused members of the House of receiving $30,000 bribes while the Senate counterpart received $50,000 respectively to alter the Electoral Act Amendment bill, sponsored by Danburam Abubakar Nuhu.

Other members who spoke in favour of the motion include Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP-Kogi); Aliyu Sani Madaki (APC-Kano) and Emmanuel Orker-Jev (APC-Benue), Jerry Alagbaso (PDP-Imo), Mark Gbillah, Saleh Hassan (APC-Benue), among others.

Also speaking, Jerry Alagbaoso (PDP-Imo) who described the story as a ‘reckless publication’ which concerned all legislators, noted that the “publication said all of us, it did not say some of us; it did not say APC members or PDP members or APGA members.”

In his remarks, Mark Gbillah (APC-Benue) said he was quite embarrassed, upset and saddened that the National Assembly is once again being maligned.

Gbillah who doubles and Vice Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) said that legislators need to realise that there seems to be a premeditated attempt from certain quarters to always cast aspersion on the institution of the National Assembly and that the sequence being proposed in this amendment has actually been the most prevalent in the history of elections in the country.

“This is a clear case of defamation and some punitive action needs to be taken. As an institution, we need to begin to bring certain institutions to justice so that it can serve as a deterrent,” he said.

Abonta, however, said that the story did not state that bribes had been paid, but rather, that such a plan was in place.

On his part, Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader, who disagreed with Abonta, argued that all it takes is to speculate about something in order to put the Legislature on the defensive.

He also observed that bribery and corruption are criminal matters and thus, does not think the House is covered under its rules to investigate such allegations.

“This is an allegation coming from the fourth realm and this has indicted Governors, Ministers and members of the House.

“The committee on Ethics and Privileges is supposed to look into matters concerning the conduct of members, not allegations such as these,” Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) stressed.

He added that since the report alleged that legislators had been bribed without exempting anyone specifically, then members of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges had therefore also been indicted and suggested going to court instead of having the committee look into it.

“This is a matter which is ripe for litigation and by the time we slap heavy penalties on those who pass off falsehood as investigative journalism, then perhaps there will be a stop to these incessant attacks. The only legal defence in a case like this is truth and we should take class action. This is fake news if ever I saw or heard one,” he said.

The matter was referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, chaired by Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta).

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara who presided very the plenary, noted that the Committee’s recommendations would determine the next line of action to be taken by the House.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja