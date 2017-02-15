Enugu Govt financially prepared for Rangers CAF league – Commissioner

The Enugu State Government says it is fully prepared to fund Rangers International FC for its Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League engagements.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Charles Ndukwe, who made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, denied reports that the club was seeking for funds for the continental engagement.

“The state government is fully prepared to fund the continental and other engagements of the club even in the face of our lean resources”, he assured.

Ndukwe said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had invested heavily in the team and recently repositioned it to ensure that Rangers win the CAF cup.

He noted that the government had appointed a veteran sports administrator and Coach, Christian Chukwu, as well as other best hands to see the club through the CAF league.

The commissioner said that in spite of the paucity of fund in the state, “Rangers FC is well funded and robustly supported institution of Enugu Government’’.

“The sports loving Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has continued to passionately attend to the needs of the club and has considerably taken care of its financial and material necessities as when due.

“We are optimistic that with the incentives, Rangers will perform creditably well in the ongoing 2016/2017 CAF as well as the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL),’’ he assured.

The commissioner called on all well-meaning people of Enugu to support the efforts of the governor to ensure flying Antelope total victory in the CAF championship.

“Rangers remains the symbol of unity and pride of Igboland, and the government will make sure the club’s flag keep flying,’’ he added.