Enugu kick-starts health insurance scheme

Enugu state government has approved the introduction of state health insurance to be called Enugu state agency for universal coverage.

Fitan Ekochin, commissioner for health Enugu state, disclosed this over the weekend at a medical outreach program organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Hem foundation in collaboration with ACE Cancer care incorporated from United States of America (USA), at Akpuoga Nike health centre, Enugu east local government.

According to Ekochin, the government of Enugu state is aware of the health challenges particularly as it affects the rural areas, noting that the existing guidelines lies on funding and can only come from health insurance.

“Health insurance is the model every country is adopting even the poorest countries in Africa” he said.

He further said that the federal government has a lukewarm attitude to the health sector, where less than 3 per cent of the national budget is allocated to health sector, saying that Enugu state government is coming up with guidelines to ensure that health sectors are properly taken care off.

However, over 1000 people with benefited from the program that lasted for three days at the health center, which gave the opportunity to meet health experts who provided full range of health services.

Some of the health areas examined during the program included general medicine, Cancer awareness and Ophthalmologist.

Magius Ezuma, secretary of HEM foundation said, “The NGO’s aim is to come into partnership in order to help the less privilege in the society saying that the government cannot do it alone, we appeal to co-operate citizens to galvanise their resources to assist in reducing the sufferings of the lower class people”.

Also speaking at the event, Eucharia Iwuanyawu, team leader of HEM foundation, said we have been to 23 states in Nigeria and our focus is on cancer. “There are a lot of cancer cases in the country and to compound the problem, resources are not there and awareness is still very poor in rural areas.

She urged that awareness programmes and education shouldn’t cease and federal government should added cancer treatment to the health insurance scheme.

Regis Anukwuoji, Enugu