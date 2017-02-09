Enugu State Govt. to recruit 344 doctors, others for ESUTH

The Enugu State Government will recruit 344 medical and auxiliary personnel for its University Teaching Hospital. The Commissioner for Information, Godwin Udeuhele, made this known when he briefed newsmen on Thursday.

Udeuhele, who spoke on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held Wednesday night, said the move was to beef up medical services at Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH).

He said that approval was given for the employment of consultants, resident doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

He gave the approved remuneration of the prospective employees at N34. 36 million.

“This employment is based on the need assessment of various departments and above all on the requirements and recommendations of National Post Graduate Medical College and West African College of Physicians,” he said.

He said that the state government had directed the board of the hospital to immediately start the process of employment.

Udeuhele said that the employment would strictly follow merit devoid of any form of quota system as only the best hands would be engaged.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, said that the employment in ESUTH became necessary following the need to re-accredit the various programmes in the institution.

“The College of Medicine is seeking for re-accreditation after its initial accreditation expired.

“For it to continue to produce medical doctors, the institution must be re-accredited by the appropriate regulatory body.

“Part of it requires that the specialist hospital must meet the expected standard. That is why the recruitment was approved to beef up the personnel to get the hospital to function optimally,” he said.

Eze said that beyond the accreditation the state government saw the need to boost medical services offered by the hospital.