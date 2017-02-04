EPL: Hull City stun Liverpool 2-0

Alfred N’Diaye and Oumar Niasse scored in each half as lowly Hull City stunned Liverpool 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium.

Also, Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe heaped misery on Crystal Palace as Sam Allardyce’s side conceded three goals in six minutes just before half-time; two of them scored by Defoe to give Sunderland a 4-0 victory.

Romelu Lukaku also hit four goals as Everton saw off a brave Bournemouth fight at Goodison Park.

Bournemouth fought hard after Everton raced into a three-goal lead, but Lukaku eventually hit four goals to seal a 6-3 win for the host.

Elsewhere, Andy Carroll inspired West Ham’s fight back to shock Southampton 3-1, while Watford M’baye Niang and Troy Deeney both scored headers to give Watford a 2-1 home victory over 10-man Burnley.

In all, there were a total of 23 goals scored in six EPL matches played on Saturday. (NAN)