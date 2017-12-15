EPL: Will Spurs end Manchester City’s unstoppable run?

The English Premier League (EPL) returns this weekend with non stop action and all the drama. Manchester City broke the consecutive wins record during the mid week when they thrashed Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. The question now on everybody’s lips is “Who can stop Manchester City?”

All eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur who are headed to the Eithad stadium on Saturday to face Manchester City, clearly the game of the weekend, as the world watches to see if City are truly unbeatable.

Other teams involved in fixtures this weekend include Chelsea who take on Southampton, Arsenal versus Newcastle, Manchester United away to West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool versus Bournemouth. Catch all the action this weekend LIVE and in HD on Supersport on DStv.