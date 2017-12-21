Ethiopian airline reveal factors influencing choice of its aircraft types

Ethiopian airlines, the first Skytrax 4 star Airline in Africa and the fastest growing Airline in Africa has revealed several factors influencing the choices of the its aircraft types across various countries it operates into and from.

The airline which has young, modern, new generation, state-of-the-art aircraft that are fuel efficient, with less than five average years revealed to BusinessDay that it has consistently maintained the right–sized fleet that best fits the airline’s projected traffic and route network.

Speaking during a press briefing with Esayas WoldeMariam Hailu in Addis Ababa, the managing director of Ethiopian International Services, Ethiopian Airline explained that the airline chooses suitable aircraft for point-to-point service delivery by availing more frequencies and creating seamless and convenient connections.

“We also go for products that give ET the competitive edge both in existing and new markets. We have fleet type commonalty as much as possible – reduce maintenance cost, increase common crew type rating, and decrease spares holding.

“We also ensure highest standard in technology and maintainability to ensure aircraft airworthiness and safe operation and ensure environmentally friendly fleet with low emission,” Hailu added.

He said the airline has been able to survive despite the demise of several national carriers in Africa because it has the existence of uniquely dedicated and highly committed work force led by experienced and seasoned executive management and board of Directors.

In addition to these, the managing director said the airline also has highly skilled and dedicated employees, adding that it has a dedicated and skilled workforce highly perused for employment even by its competitors.

“We are self-sufficient in training of aviation personnel, who embody the values and spirit of Ethiopian Airlines, through our aviation academy. We are confident that we know Africa better than anyone because we have been serving the continent for the last 70 years,” he said.

Hailu maintained that the airline has leveraged on efficient network of connectivity based in a strategically advantageous located hub which enables it to connect Africa with the rest of the world better than anyone else.

“Ethiopian has positioned vast Intra-Africa network better than any Airline, making its customers available with the best connection with minimum layover in Addis.

“Ethiopian has multi-hub strategy: one of Ethiopian strategies is to have multiple hubs in Africa connecting it with our main hub, Addis Ababa, as well as hub to hub connections. Next to the main hub, Ethiopian has established its second and third hubs in Lomé (Togo) in partnership with ASKY Airlines. The third at Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawian Airlines,” he said.

He noted that Ethiopian is a customer-focused airline which offers to business travellers to and from Africa the most convenient connectivity options, on-board the most modern and most comfortable aircraft.

“Ethiopian is a Pan-African global carrier operating 95 youngest fleets in the continent with an average age of less than 5 years, which is under the industry average age and currently serving more than 100 international Passenger and Cargo destinations across 5 continents.

“The airline is a member of Star Alliance; Ethiopian, being a Star Alliance member, offers its customers with multiple connections,” Hailu said.

On liberalization of air transport, the managing director said the policy has proved to be the best way to bring about high traffic volume, economic growth, free and fair market competition among carriers.

He suggested that since this policy is advisable and very useful, governments are not encouraged to put restrictions on this as liberalization helps carriers to optimize networks with in the cross continental market.

On the national carrier model Nigeria can implement, he said “Fast, profitable and sustainable growth is the underlying management philosophy at Ethiopian and it is in this vein that it has outlined a long-term vision that will transform the airline to a leading aviation group in Africa by 2025. Nigerians can emulate this best practice for the betterment of their airline.

He noted that although Ethiopian is full owned by the Government of Ethiopia, it is fully managed by highly experienced aviation professionals with an average service year of more than 25 and 30 years. “This clear disparity between ownership and management is attributed as one of the key factors for our sustainable success.”

IFEOMA OKEKE