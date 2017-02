Nigeria could reduce its trade costs by more than‎ 10 percent, as well as retool its degenerated economy on the back of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) recently ratified by the Federal Government, according to the European Union (EU). ‎”For developing countries like Nigeria, the entry into force of the TFA could reduce trade costs…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.