European Union condemns increase in farmer-herder conflicts in Nigeria

The European Union (EU), Heads of Mission, on Tuesday, condemned the continued and increase in conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria and urged the Federal Government to so something about it.

In a statement issued by EU in Abuja, the union, however, welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s visits to the affected states.

The conflicts that is mostly common in Yobe, Adamawa, Benue, Plateau and Taraba states and not less than 2,500 persons were said to have been killed in 2016 alone during the crisis and 62,000 people were displaced.

It would be recalled that in February and March 2018, President Buhari visited Nassarawa, Benue and Plateau States to condole with the people of the states.

The statement reads; “The EU are alarmed by the escalating and disturbing killings in the conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. While we welcome the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to affected states, we encourage the government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue with the aim of finding viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, whatever their ethnicity or religion.

While calling for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the crisis, “As a first step, the perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice. The EU confirms its full support to the Nigerian government and people in their fight against violence in all its forms and expresses its condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and injured”.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE