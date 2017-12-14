Eviction: Senate promises to protect Utako shop owners

The Senate has assured Utako shop owners and traders in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja that it would protect them from planned eviction by the Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC).

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Dino Melaye gave the assurance on Thursday in a meeting with the Utako Shop Owners and Traders Association as well as AMAC officials.

He assured that the committee would meet and take a resolution that would be in the interest of the public.

The lawmaker said, while AMAC had the right to carry out its duties, it should be within the law and in the interest of the masses.

He stressed that whatever activity that would go on should not put the people into further hardship.

“The primary occupation of government is the security and welfare of the people. At perilous time like this, the Senate will not support throwing any Nigerian into excessive hardship. For people who depend on these shops to be thrown into economic crisis and problem. The Senate will not allow that.

“The Senate is the like the House of Assembly to the FCT and we can regulate them. I want to assure you that you are protected and the Senate will not allow you to be evacuated.

“So I want you to allow us to go into this matter and the resolution will be in the interest of the general public,’’ he told the shop owners.

The Chairman of the Utako Shop Owners and Traders Association, Nelson Onwuamaodo said the association decided to petition the Senate to prevent their eviction.

According to him, they are the owners of the land and should be allowed to operate freely.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja