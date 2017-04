A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights. In an opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lorinda Laryea told jurors in Manhattan federal court that Mahmoud Thiam,…



