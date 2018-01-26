Ex-Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman Deji Tnubu is dead

The former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission Deji Tinubu, is dead. Until his death, Deji Tinubu was the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce. He was moved from sports to commerce during the cabinet shake up carried out just recently.

Deji Tinubu slumped and died while playing football at the retreat organised for Lagos Commissioners and Special Advisers with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode present at the event in Epe.