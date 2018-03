Exchange rate remained strong as naira traded around N360 and N362 against the dollar at the investors and exporters forex window (I&E) and black market. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, 23rd March, 2018 sustained its intervention in the Forex market by injecting the sum of $339.89 million in the Retail Secondary Market…



