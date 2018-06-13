Buhari to sign 2018 budget next week

The 2018 Appropriation Bill will be signed into law next week by President Muhammadu Buhari. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeina stated this Wednesday while briefing state house correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari

According to him, “I can assure you that the bill will be signed next week, but l do not know the exact day. You will be informed of the day it will be signed,” he said

He also announced that FEC approves 14 roads for rehabilitation and reconstruction, at the total cost of N185. 276b

FEC also approved a Food Policy Bill to strengthen amongst other things institutional framework for food export to boost Nigeria’s image.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said FEC also approved payment of N500m professional fees to lawyers who worked to recover N330b for the government from the MTN.

He noted that the N500m to be paid to the lawyers out of the N330b paid by the MTN, is less than 1 percent of the money recovered.

This is just as FEC also approved the bill to protect creative and intellectual property.

The Ministry also reported on the global forum on assets recovery which paved the way for the payment of $320m from the Abacha loots.

Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelama said FEC approved phase 11 of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF ) training and conference center. ITF the most important center for training vocational skills. Automotive skills, POP, refrigeration, air conditioning etc. It is part of the job creation effort of the government.