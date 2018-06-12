Exclusives
Egypt sets pace for Nigeria with electricity tariff hike
by LOLADE AKINMURELE
June 12, 2018 | 1:10 pm| | | Start Conversation
Slashing subsidies comes as part of Egypt’s economic reform program, which started in 2014 and include cutting subsidies and imposing new taxes.
It is also part of a three-year $12 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan agreement, which Egypt clinched in 2016.
Electricity prices went up last year, with price increases ranging between 15-36 percent depending on the consumption bracket.
Phasing out subsidies will continue to take place every year until they are completely eliminated by the end of fiscal year 2021/22. The new prices will take effect in July.
