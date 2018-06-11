FG to deploy N37bn funding support to improve metering access for Nigerians- Fashola

Babatunde Fashola the Minister Power, Works and Housing on Monday said the ‎Federal Government would take advantage of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulations to deploy a fund of N37bn towards supplying meters through private sector.

The Meter Asset Provider regulations gives private investors opportunity of investing in meter assets ,working closely with the Distribution companies of Nigeria,and closing metering gap of 3.36 million electricity consumers without metering device.

‎The enforcement of the MAP regulation came into enforcement and meter provision began on the 3rd of April with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission,(NERC),licencing 30 firms to participate in the distribution of meters.

Speaking at the 28 Monthly Power Sector Operators Meeting on Monday in Kaduna, Fashola said the federal Government is determined to address concerns of poor liquidity in the sector and would work with the private sectors to close metering gap.

According to Fashola,”Meter Supply has become the big issue of the moment that consumers wants us to resolve.‎As a government,we hear them loudly and clearly.

As Power supply continues to increase in Generation,Transmission and Distribution,the demand for meters will increase because more power supply and consumption will likely result in increased bills,says the Minister.

The Minister while explaining government’s efforts in providing meter access to people said,estimated billings in these circumstance will become a major cause of distrust and conflict between consumers and Discos,and meters are easiest way to build the bridge of trust,promting government’s intervention in providing meters.

While calling on the Discos and the transmission companies to raise their operations and pay close attentions to repairs,Fashola said it has become more demanding as rainy season is already around.

Fashola said,”In the last few months,I have used the opportunity of this meeting to focus attention of operators,Gencos,Transmission Company and Discos who are the points of public interface on the need to pay more attention to service delivery,repairs and maintenance of equipment”

While calling on the Discos and TCN to exercise caution,he said,”My focus in this meeting will not be different. We are beginning a different Weather season that will see more rainfall,thunderstorms,lightening and wind storms”

The Minister pointed out that,”All of these will affect regular supply one way or another. Trees will fall and disrupt lines,poles and lines may be damaged,and service will be disrupted.”

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA